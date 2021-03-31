CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Fire Rescue says that a cat has died and two people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city.
The renter had come home, opened the door to the apartment, and smoke began billowing out.
When firefighters showed up they found smoke and flames coming from the apartment on Ballygar Drive. Fortunately they were able to knock the fire down quickly, but the family cat died in the fire.
The Red Cross will be assisting the family.
