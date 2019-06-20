FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a cell phone thief captured on surveillance video earlier this month.

Officials say the theft happened at a T-Mobile store. The suspect allegedly stole a Samsung cell phone that is valued around $900.

A cash reward is being offered for information about the suspect's identity. If you recognize him, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000.