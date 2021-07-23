RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Fire marshal investigators are looking into two Murfreesboro fires that may have been set by arsonists.
Officials say the fires were ruled suspicious in nature and were set only days apart.
The first one was at the clubhouse at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments on North Tennessee Boulevard on June 16.
According to fire officials, crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire around 2 a.m.. No one was reportedly injured.
Four days later, firefighters responded to flames and heavy smoke at a home on Huntington Drive on June 20th. No one reportedly lived in the home.
Anyone with information about the two fires can call The Arson Hot Line at 1-800-762-3017.
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest or conviction.
