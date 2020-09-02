FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are asking for assistance in tracking a man they say kicked in the back door of his ex-girlfriend's home on August 30, 2020.
Anwar Hayes is wanted for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Assault, and Vandalism.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of Hayes.
You can contact Crime Stoppers with information by phone at 615-794-4000 or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.