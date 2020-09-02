Anwar Hayes

Anwar Hayes, 27, is wanted for kicking in the back door of an ex-girlfriends home while she and her children were inside on August 30, 2020.

 Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are asking for assistance in tracking a man they say kicked in the back door of his ex-girlfriend's home on August 30, 2020. 

Anwar Hayes is wanted for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Assault, and Vandalism. 

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts and arrest of Hayes.

You can contact Crime Stoppers with information by phone at 615-794-4000 or online.

