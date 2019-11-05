Three were caught on security camera stealing 17 new Apple Watches from the Apple Store in Franklin, Tennessee, worth over $9,000.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest on an Apple Store snatch & grab. 

On October 25, 3 suspects walked into an Apple Store and walked out with $9,000 worth of stolen items. 

The suspects grabbed 17 Apple Watches from a display table and fled from the store. 

If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. 

