FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest on an Apple Store snatch & grab.
On October 25, 3 suspects walked into an Apple Store and walked out with $9,000 worth of stolen items.
The suspects grabbed 17 Apple Watches from a display table and fled from the store.
If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
