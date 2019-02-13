The case of a woman charged with the stabbing death of her girlfriend outside a Madison condominium complex has been sent to the Davidson County Grand Jury.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victim as 24-year-old Ashley Yarbrough, who was last known to have lived in Spring Hill.

Kirsty Geary, 29, was charged with criminal homicide after allegedly getting into an altercation with Ashley Yarbrough, 24, on Jan. 22 at the Neelys Bend Condominiums.

Geary denied stabbing her after initial interviews with police. She was arrested a couple of days after the stabbing.

A Davidson County general sessions judge on Wednesday ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to the grand jury.

Bond for Geary has been set at $200,000.