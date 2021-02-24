COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police said a 4-year-old believed to be with her non-custodial father has been resolved.
Police said Ivy Esmond is autistic and is believed to be with her father Thomas Esmond. She has been missing since Monday, Feb. 22.
Thomas Esmond, 46, has refused to return custody of Ivy, and she was not in his custody when the report was taken on Monday.
Ivy is believed to be in Franklin.
A warrant is on file for the arrest of Thomas Esmond on a charge of custodial interference.
Please help us in finding the missing children below. If you have any information, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. @THPNashville pic.twitter.com/gB6iDKmbq7— THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 24, 2021
