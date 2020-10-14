NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The lawsuit hoping to stop the construction of a new MLS stadium at the fairgrounds has been dismissed by a Davidson County Judge.

The dismissal comes shortly after the state fair released plans to conduct the fair in Wilson County.

Jim Roberts, the attorney representing the group "Save the fairgrounds" released a statement saying:

The fairgrounds is truly over. The state fair will never come back. The flea market will last a year or two because of the lack of parking. This is the death spiral.

