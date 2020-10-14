NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The lawsuit hoping to stop the construction of a new MLS stadium at the fairgrounds has been dismissed by a Davidson County Judge.
The dismissal comes shortly after the state fair released plans to conduct the fair in Wilson County.
The Tennessee State Fair might move to Wilson County. However, Wilson County Fair officials …
Jim Roberts, the attorney representing the group "Save the fairgrounds" released a statement saying:
The fairgrounds is truly over. The state fair will never come back. The flea market will last a year or two because of the lack of parking. This is the death spiral.
This is a developing story and News4 will continue to bring updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.