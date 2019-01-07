NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The case against a decommissioned Metro police officer will move forward to the grand jury.

Andrew Delke is charged with criminal homicide after authorities say he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick in the back while he was running from police in July 2018.

General Sessions Court Judge Melissa Blackburn made her decision after listening to two days of testimony during Delke's preliminary hearing.

"Mr. Hambrick began running. While this was suspicious and such behavior may have justified Delke in interviewing him, the mere act of fleeing is simply not a crime in the absence of other facts. It certainly did not justify the use of lethal force," said Blackburn in the court order.

Blackburn went on to say in the court order:

The Court is mindful of the fact that police work is stressful; that officers must make split second decisions and often act in a heroic manner. This does not justify the pursuit of a man suspected of no crime following the trailing of a car not apparently involved in any criminal activity. The decision to pursue Mr. Hambrick on foot seems from this proof to have been prompted by mere assumptions. While this behavior was sufficient to cause Mr. Delke to exercise caution for his own safety, it did not justify the foot pursuit and the killing of a man suspected of no crime known to the defendant at that time.

Click here to read the full text of the court order.

Joy Kimbrough, attorney for the Hambrick family, released this statement to News4:

The family and supporters of Daniel Hambrick 100% agree with Judge Melissa Blackburn and her rationale for binding this homicide over to the Grand Jury. We applaud her courage while recognizing that it cannot be easy when the FOP attempts to intimidate and influence the system.

Delke's defense attorney David Raybin will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

