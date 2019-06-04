NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - House Speaker Glen Casada announced on Tuesday that he would resign as Speaker on Aug. 2 and ask Gov. Bill Lee to convene a special session to choose his successor.

Casada sent a letter to House members on Tuesday announcing his intentions.

"I resign from my position as Speaker of the House of Representaties, effective Friday, August 2nd at 8:00 am. I also request Governor Bill Lee call the General Assembly into a special sessions for legislative business that day. During the special session, the House may take up the procedural matter of electing a new Speaker to lead the chamber," Casada wrote.

Casada's 60th birthday is Aug. 2.

Earlier Tuesday, Tennessee Legislative Democratic leadership asked that House Speaker Glen Casada be investigated for possibly granting "no-show jobs" to special interest groups.

Members of the TN Democratic Party today joined Caucus head Mike Stewart as they repeatedly called for the House Speaker to resign his position of leadership, citing the cost to taxpayers, as well as speculation of secret back-room deal-making by Tennessee Republican Caucus legislative leadership.

When asked if the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the controversial House Speaker would be looking into so-called "no-show jobs" the Speaker may have granted to curry influence of some sort, Stewart noted that, to his knowledge, the special prosecutor is not currently investigating those claims.

Stewart did say that the Davidson County Democratic Legislative Caucus did specifically request that claim be investigated, and speculated that it could begin at some point this week.