NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday could be a pivotal day for the future leadership in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Embattled lawmaker Glen Casada returns from his European vacation and we will learn if he plans to resign.
It likely won’t happen immediately.
Before he went on vacation, Casada announced plans to resign after he returned from his trip.
He said at the time when he returned, he would talk to lawmakers about the best time to transition out and choose a new leader.
Several lawmakers said Casada needed to resign immediately.
Casada spent time on the hot seat last month over actions from his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren and lewd texts that were sent between them.
A little over two weeks ago, Republican lawmakers overwhelmingly voted they had no confidence in the House speaker.
