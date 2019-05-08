NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada issued a statement on Wednesday taking “complete ownership” of his inappropriate text messages about women exchanged with his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren and expressing “my sincere disappointment” for the messages Cothren sent to another person that included racial slurs, drug use and other inappropriate comments.

TN Democrats call immediate investigation into alleged bugging and eavesdropping by Casada's staff Tennessee House Democrats had a news conference Wednesday morning in a committee meeting room at the Cordell Hull State Office Building. They said illegal activity at the hands of House Speaker Glen Casada's staff could've been going on in that very room.

Casada, R-Franklin, also put together an action plan to ensure “that I am doing everything in my power to prevent future missteps.”

House Speaker's Chief Of Staff Cade Cothren resigns House Speaker Glen Casada and his Chief of Staff Cade Cothren have responded with a joint statement explaining racist text messages sent between Cothren and a former employee.

Cothren resigned as Casada’s Chief of Staff on Monday after messages surfaced.

Casada’s office has met with the Black Caucus and Casada plans to meet with them to express his apologies for Cothren’s racist texts.

Tennessee speaker calls lewd texts 'locker room talk' Tennessee's House speaker says he was wrong to participate in lewd conversations about women with his former chief of staff and described the language as "locker room talk" between adult men.

Casada’s statement read:

I take complete ownership over the text messages with inappropriate comments about women that I exchanged with my former Chief of Staff and another individual several years ago. It’s embarrassing and humbling to have it displayed in this manner. I apologize and hope that my friends, family, colleagues, and constituents find a way to forgive me for it because it is not the person I am and it hasn’t been the way I have conducted myself as Speaker. I’d also like to take the time to express my sincere disappointment for the myriad of other messages between my former Chief of Staff and another individual that have surfaced which included racial slurs, drug use, and various other inappropriate comments. I condemn them in their entirety and I do not tolerate that type of behavior as an elected official or as a human being. Moving forward, I have put together an action plan to be executed by members of my staff, members of the House Ethics Committee, and the joint legislative offices that seeks to provide clarity to what has transpired, as well as ensure that I am doing everything within my power to prevent future missteps. I look forward to executing this plan as I work towards establishing trust where it has been broken and ensuring that the House is more ready than ever to conduct the people’s business.

The action plan laid out by Casada includes: