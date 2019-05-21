Some state lawmakers are frustrated over House Speaker Glen Casada not saying when he's going to step down.
Casada wants to meet with top Republicans first, but it'll be two weeks before he's back in town to talk with them.
“If he’s going to resign, he needs to say he’s going to resign," State Rep. Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah) said.
Casada lost lawmaker confidence and announced his intent to resign, but he still holds the job. Some state lawmakers said a special session is still necessary.
One said the session is needed to pick a new leader and another said it should be called to get rid of Casada completely.
Who will be the next House speaker is in the air, but State Rep. Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville) will take over since he is the Speaker Pro Tempore.
“Hopefully, I’d bring boredom to the job," Dunn said.
“When I return to town on June 3, I will meet with Caucus leadership to determine the best date for me to resign as speaker so that I can help facilitate a smooth transition," Casada said in a statement.
That didn't sit well with some lawmakers.
“That really disturbed me because it was a play on words. It was very precisely written. That bothered me," Carter said.
Carter said a date needs to be set for Casada's resignation.
His decision to step down comes after several scandals. One involves inappropriate text messages he exchanged with his former chief of staff about women.
“I think the wound is deep enough and the wound is severe enough that it’s time to stitch it up and let healing begin," Carter said.
Carter said he's interested in the job.
“Decisions will come down to policy. Not down to politics," Carter said.
As for Dunn, he stopped short of saying he wanted to be considered.
“It’s not my dream. It may become my duty and the reason for that is we just all need to talk among ourselves and see what is the best path forward," Dunn said.
Casada will still be a member of the House when he resigns from his leadership position.
Speaker Pro Tempore Bill Dunn told News4 voters should get to decide if he gets to keep his seat in the House next year.
There are two ways the House can select a new speaker.
Lawmakers can either wait until the next legislative session in January and pick someone in the first week or hold a special session anytime before then.
