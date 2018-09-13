Seventy-five cars were stolen just last week in Nashville, but many owners made them easy targets.
Metro police say between Sunday, September 2nd and Saturday, September 8th, forty-six of the 75 cars stolen had the keys inside. Eight of the 75 cars were left running.
News 4 spoke with a woman who had her car stolen from her apartment complex’s gated garage in downtown Nashville.
Video shows the car leaving the garage around 5:00 Saturday morning, but the video doesn’t have a clear image of the driver.
The car’s owner, Tiffany Anderson, says she left her spare key fob in the truck of her car and her car is push to start.
“There were other people’s vehicles who they went through their cars, seats were pushed back. I’m not sure if some things were taken or not but they got really lucky with mine because they could push it and start it,” Anderson said.
Police have a PARK SMART campaign. They remind everyone to remove keys, don’t leave valuables in plain sight and always lock your doors.
