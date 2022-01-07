After the snow moved through Nashville on Thursday, some drivers abandoned their cars on treacherous roads throughout the Midstate. Now, as freezing temperatures remain on Friday, many cars remain abandoned.

News 4 returned to the off ramp off of Interstate 24 eastbound at Haywood Lane. There were still 14 cars remained there on Friday morning. On Thursday, there were 24 abandoned cars.

Metro Dispatch told News 4 they towed some vehicles overnight to help plows. Some vehicles left in the middle of car.

Metro Dispatch said one of their biggest problem areas was the off ramp off of Interstate 24 eastbound at Haywood Lane.

 

