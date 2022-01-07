NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the snow moved through Nashville on Thursday, some drivers abandoned their cars on treacherous roads throughout the Midstate. Now, as freezing temperatures remain on Friday, many cars remain abandoned.
News 4 returned to the off ramp off of Interstate 24 eastbound at Haywood Lane. There were still 14 cars remained there on Friday morning. On Thursday, there were 24 abandoned cars.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Driving home Thursday, many Tennesseans had a hard time trying to get on and off the highways. This became so challengi…
Metro Dispatch told News 4 they towed some vehicles overnight to help plows. Some vehicles left in the middle of car.
Metro Dispatch said one of their biggest problem areas was the off ramp off of Interstate 24 eastbound at Haywood Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.