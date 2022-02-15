LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The Carroll-Oakland School will be sending kids home early on Tuesday due to a water main break.
The Wilson County Schools Office announced the incident via Twitter, stating that a water line break on the school’s property was causing little to no water pressure on campus.
With repairs estimated to take the rest of the day, officials are dismissing classes at 1 p.m. and cancelling all after-school clubs and activities.
🚨 ATTENTION CARROLL-OAKLAND FAMILIES 🚨— WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) February 15, 2022
Due to a water line break on Carroll-Oakland's property, C-O will be dismissing at 1:00 p.m. today. The break has caused low to no water pressure at the school. Repair preparations are already underway... 1/3
