CARROLL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the TBI and Carroll County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Cedar Grove man in connection to the death of another man.
According to the TBI, 21-year-old Joseph Wert was booked into Carroll County Jail early Wednesday morning on one count of first degree murder. Wert is accused in the death of Larry Watkins, Jr. who was found dead outside of a home on the 600 block of Moss Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Wert is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.
