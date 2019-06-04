NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Get excited, Carrie Underwood fans. The star country singer is performing for free Wednesday night at the Parthenon in Centennial Park.
The performance will be televised as part of the live CMT Music Awards. As such, it will only be a one-song performance.
Priority wristbands will be available to fans at the Parthenon starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Wristbands are not required to see the performance, but having one guarantees admission before the general public.
Those who are unable to get a wristband are encouraged to show up for the show as general admission.
An exact time for the performance has not been announced, but the CMT Music Awards begin Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
