NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country star Carrie Underwood is making history on the Billboard charts.
Underwood's new album, "Cry Pretty," just reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the biggest all-genre debut by a female singer this year.
The singer sold more than 265,000 albums within the first week of its release.
Underwood is the first woman to have four country albums reach No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
Underwood has revealed in interviews that some of the motivation for her new album, "Cry Pretty," came from the devastating experience of suffering multiple miscarriages.
The star has come a long way since winning "American Idol" in 2005. Since then, she has won seven Grammy Awards and has sold more than 64 million records worldwide. Underwood recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Underwood is bringing her "Cry Pretty" tour to Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 27, 2019.
