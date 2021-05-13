2019 CMT Music Awards - Show

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music star Carrie Underwood announced her first Las Vegas residency on Wednesday. 

The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year will kick off her residency, called "Reflection," on December 1 at the soon-to-be-opened Resorts World Las Vegas. 

Underwood says one dollar from each ticket sold will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

The Carrie Underwood Fan Club ticket pre-sale starts Monday at 12 p.m. Central Time, with general audience tickets going on sale May 24. 

For more information on Underwood's Las Vegas residency click here

 
 

