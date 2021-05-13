NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music star Carrie Underwood announced her first Las Vegas residency on Wednesday.
It’s happening! I’m headed to Las Vegas to kick off my first residency, #REFLECTION at The Theatre at @ResortsWorldLV on December 1! Fan Club pre-sale begins this Monday at 10am PT. Tickets on sale May 24! https://t.co/T2EPBKS6fV pic.twitter.com/GlRD8izAb3— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 12, 2021
The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year will kick off her residency, called "Reflection," on December 1 at the soon-to-be-opened Resorts World Las Vegas.
Underwood says one dollar from each ticket sold will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Carrie Underwood Fan Club ticket pre-sale starts Monday at 12 p.m. Central Time, with general audience tickets going on sale May 24.
For more information on Underwood's Las Vegas residency click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.