NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - For the first time in its history, the Academy of Country Music Awards were live from Music City.
Three iconic Nashville music venues hosted the awards ceremony and its performers.
Taylor Swift took the stage at an empty Grand Ole Opry house for a live debut performance of a single from her latest album 'Folklore.'
The Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe also hosted performances with no live audiences in attendance due to COVID-19.
Another big change for the ACM Awards this year were the two Entertainer of the Year Award winners.
Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett both walked away with the win in the category.
"Thank you to the the ACM not just for this but for putting me in such great company," Underwood said. "I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett."
If told me on this night last year that I wouldn’t be playing another show again for the forseeable future- I would’ve believed you. If you had then told me I’d be named 2020 @ACMawards Entertainer of the Year, I would have believed you even less. Thank you all for this honor 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MtpzQt03iA— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) September 17, 2020
It wasn't all about the awards and performances, the show also featured our nation's heroes.
Earlier in the show Entertainer of the Year nominee Luke Combs honored a group of veterans living in Nashville.
Combs gifted the veterans brand new guitars.
