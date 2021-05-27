Jaccob Slavin scores just 66 seconds into overtime. The series is over and Canes announce to the second round.
For the fourth consecutive time in the series, the Predators and Canes headed to overtime.
Almost 14 minutes into the third period, the Canes tied the game up with a goal by Dougie Hamilton.
The second period has ended with the Preds leading Carolina 3-2.
With less than five minutes left in the second period, Carolina's Sebastian Aho scored shrinking the Preds lead 3-2.
Less than a minute after Granlund scored, Ryan Johansen brings the Preds up 3-1 over Carolina.
With almost thirteen minutes left in the second period, Mikael Granlund scored to bring the Preds up 2-1 over Carolina.
Just shy of two minutes into the first period, Preds' Nick Cousins scored, but Carolina wasn't far behind. Brock McGinn of Carolina was able to tie up the game.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 6 of the first-round playoff series.
Thursday's game could decide Nashville's fate. If the Preds go on to win, they will visit Carolina in Raleigh on Saturday. If that happens, the game will take place on NBCSN at 4 P.M. Central.
If they lose, the Preds are done for the season. Either way, fans earlier on the plaza were just happy to be in attendance with capacity inside Bridgestone raised to 14,000 fans.
We caught up with Colton Sissons before the game. He says its time for Nashville to make a stand.
"I think just having confidence in ourselves and in our team game right now. We like the strides we made throughout the series and i feel like we're in a good place to win a couple of hockey games and win the series. i think all of us take comfort in that to relieve a little bit of that pressure through that."
