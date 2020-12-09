GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Decked out in a holiday hat and Santa slippers, it’s clear Christmas is Noah Meikrantz’s favorite holiday. Sadly, this year, may be his last.
Noah’s mom Stacey said, “It’s been a rough year. Noah was diagnosed with cancer a little over two years ago. Went through three rounds of chemo, five surgeries, and the cancer kept spreading and growing. There’s no treatments to be done at this point. Noah knows that the cancer cannot be cured now and hospice has been coming out to care for him.”
With Noah’s terminal cancer in mind, his family friends and former teachers wanted to do something to bring him some Christmas cheer.
Wendy Lee, who taught Noah at Beech High School, organized a group to walk to the Meikrantz house and carol for Noah.
They pulled out all the stops from him. Everything from a fire truck escort, to a guitar player, and play snowballs for Noah to throw at the choir our friends. Lee commented, “they don’t realize how much they blessed us by letting us do this. Just seeing his heart, just seeing him smile. I know he’s struggled a lot and we just wanted to make him smile for Christmas.”
Songs like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Rudolph,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” were all a part of the night.
Noah said, “To be honest, I was in shock.” He continued, “it really was a big surprise…I’ve been surprised quite a bit this year.”
Stacey added the carolers was the Christmas magic they needed. “It was amazing for this many people to get together, to come out and spread some Christmas cheer to us right now, it means the world to us,” she said.
