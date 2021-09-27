Carmacks Fish Barn in Henry County 'a total loss' after fire

COTTAGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) – A fire on Sunday night has destroyed a popular fish restaurant in Henry County.

Firefighters reported a fire at Carmacks Fish Barn, located in the 2000 block of Highway 140, just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted flames shooting through the roof of the building.

Firefighters set up a dump tank and made a “defensive attack.” Still, after more than four hours, the building is a “total loss.”

The Como OreSprings and Gleason fire departments provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

