Carjackings are on the rise in downtown Nashville, according to new numbers from Metro Police.
Statistics show there were 277 carjackings in Nashville in 2018 compared to 261 in 2017.
“If you would have asked me a few months ago I would have been like 'oh my gosh what’s going on' but now that I went though it I know exactly why there’s been an increase and it’s because there’s no punishment being done," a carjacking victim said.
The victim asked us not to identify her because she is still traumatized and the people who carjacked her outside her apartment are still on the run.
"I made eye contact with them as I was approaching the steps and thought they were residents and you know I think I had even smiled, and then in a split second everything changed and I could see it in their eyes," she said. “They shoved me and grabbed my keys and drove off in my car.”
She says she now automatically locks her doors as soon as she gets in her car and drives off -- no longer fiddling with her radio or cell phone.
“You’re so much more aware of your surroundings, you’re looking at everything wondering if someone is gonna come out from here or there and grab and you feel like you don’t know anybody and you can’t trust anybody," she said.“ I know whenever I’m walking by myself anywhere I always am on the phone with someone so someone would know where I am.”
Security experts also suggest you park in well-lit areas away from trees and bushes where someone could hide.
