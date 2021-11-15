NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men were arrested over the weekend for armed carjacking in West Nashville and found with stolen mail in the vehicle.
After carjacking a 30-year-old victim Saturday night, Miguel Morales, 25, and Oscar Torres, 30, were found Sunday in the same vehicle after being surveilled by police.
The victim told police he was in his car around 11 p.m. when the two men approached him armed with a pistol, demanded his belonging, pulled him out of the Honda and drove off.
Both men implicated themselves in the carjacking during interviews with detectives Sunday night.
Morales is also wanted in Kentucky for theft of mail.
While searching the Honda, detectives found stolen mail from several Nashville residents.
Morales and Torres are charged with aggravated robbery and are being held in lieu of $50,000 bond each.
