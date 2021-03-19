ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A carjacking suspect led Smyrna Police on a car chase into Antioch early Friday morning before they were stopped and arrested, police tell News4.
Smyrna Police says officers responded to a carjacking call just before 3 a.m. at the Ashley Grove Apartments on Enon Springs Road. They reportedly found the car at 3:48 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop.
The suspect fled in the vehicle before they were stopped by police in Antioch.
Police tell us the suspect was taken into custody. Their identity has not been released at this time.
