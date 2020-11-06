NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cold and flu season will be confusing this year with COVID-19 and the flu circulating at the same time.
If you come down with one or both viruses, you might be able to care for yourself at home.
“People with milder cases of influenza, or COVID, should pay attention to staying hydrated, monitor their temperature, monitor their breathing, get some rest and obviously isolate,” said Dr. Susan Rehm with the Cleveland Clinic.
Flu and coronavirus have similar symptoms and are nearly impossible to tell apart without testing.
Doctors recommend calling your healthcare provider if you suspect either illness, because testing and treatment options differ.
And while there aren’t any approved outpatient treatments for COVID, there are prescription anti-viral medications available to treat the flu.
Regardless of the virus you’re fighting, it’s important to recognize signs of distress and know when to seek immediate help.
“People should consider going to the emergency room, or calling their doctor, if they have severe shortness of breath, confusion, productive cough – meaning bringing up a lot of sputum with coughing – or any other symptom that’s causing them distress that they can’t take care of themselves at home,” said Dr. Rehm.
We’re hopeful a vaccine for COVID will be available early next year.
In the meantime, Dr. Rehm reminds us we can protect ourselves as much as possible by getting a flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.