NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It should come as no surprise that with COVID still being a factor, not much has changed for visits to places like Harmony Senior Living in Brentwood.
Many places have arranged visits for people through glass at these facilities, even bringing in horses at some points.
David Deloche and his steel guitar often visit the location in Brentwood where his mother is a resident. Delcoche will sit outside and play his steel guitar for residents out on their balconies.
However, how that it is cold, Deloche doesn't have as many opportunities to do this.
"Oh no. Certainly not since it turned cold out," Deloche said.
A simple solution, Deloche says, is to just pick up the phone, take a moment to call and ask about their day or what they are having for dinner.
Curing a pandemic may be tough, but curing loneliness is even tougher.
