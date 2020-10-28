BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 southbound is closed at mile marker 74 near Church Street East in Brentwood due to a massive cargo fire.
According to officials, a tractor trailer rolled over and caught fire.
Northbound traffic is affected with left lane blocked. TDOT expects the area to be cleared before 2 p.m.
We're working to find out what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
