RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Lanes of Interstate 840 westbound are closing at the Almaville Road exit due to a cargo fire.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, only one lane is open at this time. Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours.
TDOT and THP also responded to the scene. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
