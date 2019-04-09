Big rig crashes are happening more often in the Midstate. Tennessee borders eight states, making it an important trucking route, with the Midstate at the epicenter of it all.
There are three interstate routes in the Midstate; I-65, I-40, and I-24. As you drive those roads, keep in mind the next time you're behind or passing a big rig, that truck is carrying 80,000 pounds of load.
It would take the driver one-hundred yards to safely stop his truck at 55 miles per hour, that's the length of a football field.
Vernon Brewer is a big rig driver for UPS freight. He has driven two million miles without a crash, despite being cutoff by impatient drivers every day.
"It's a minimum of 15-20 times a day, that's if I'm keeping count, it can be way more than that, we call them near misses, close encounters," said Brewer.
According to the THP, there were 16,000 crashes involving improper lane changes in Davidson County in the last ten years.
Sitting in his big rig, Brewer sees it play out every day.
"I'm noticing the frustration as the population is growing, it's getting denser by the day," said Brewer.
