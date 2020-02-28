Melissa Thiele
Courtesy: TBI

MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Mt. Pleasant caregiver has been charged with abuse of her patient.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating 50-year-old Melissa Thiele in November 2018. At the time, Thiele was working as a caregiver with a client in Columbia who has an intellectual disability. Thiele’s duty was to provide her patient with daily living assistance.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating Thiele was responsible for physically assaulting her patient in an earlier incident that month. She is no longer employed as a caregiver with the service.

On Feb. 12, 2019, Thiele, now 51, was charged with abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Maury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

 

