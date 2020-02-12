NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 120,000 Tennesseans are living with Alzheimer's or dementia right now. With that number in mind, advocates for the Alzheimer's Association are hoping a bill can change the lives of many families.
Barbara Bowden hurried off an elevator and through a crowd of people Wednesday. She had important meetings on a tight schedule at the legislature. What brought her there was the story of her family.
We first met the Bowden family in 2018 as Barbara told us about her husband, Colonel Tom Bowden, a man who once commanded more than 900 soldiers. Colonel Bowden had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He died a few weeks after our 2018 visit.
"Tom himself gave us permission to tell his story," said Barbara. "He would not want to see any other family go through the wandering with this disease that we did."
Barbara's supporting a three-year pilot program giving 150 Tennesseans living with Alzheimer's or dementia free or reduced-cost services. That'd include respite care, personal care and home delivered meals. Barbara said the effort would save money for the state.
"60% of the people in memory care or long term care for dementia are paid for by TennCare or Medicaid," she said. "That in itself is a savings. The longer we can keep people in their home, the better off they are, the better off the caregiver. Almost everyone we talk to has their own story, whether it's a mother or a father, friend, neighbor, a cousin, almost everyone knows someone effected by this disease."
The effort has Barbara and other advocates talking to lawmakers and people with platforms. One of her stops Wednesday included meeting advocate for the Alzheimer's Association Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
The bill Barbara was promoting is called the Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act.
"Because there is no cure, there is no treatment, we have to help the people we can help," said Barbara. "Those people today are caregivers."
