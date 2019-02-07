LEBANON, TN (WSMV)- Police have identified a sex offender and serial thief from Hendersonville.
Police arrested Donald Littlefield, 47, on Wednesday for numerous felony shopliftings throughout Middle Tennessee, including two felony shopliftings in Hendersonville on January 17 and 18.
Authorities say Littlefield was living in Lebanon and is an absconded Davison County sex offender.
According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Littlefield mostly stole tools from home improvement stores.
Police have charged Littlefield with two counts of Theft over $1,000 in connection with shoplifting incidents, as well as an outstanding warrant for Theft of $500.
Littlefield is being held in Sumner County jail on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on March 13.
