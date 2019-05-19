NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Trustee Charlie Cardwell, who died last Monday at age 83, will lie in state at the Metro Courthouse on Wednesday.

Cardwell, who was appointed trustee in 1993 and served until his death on Monday, will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At 9:15 a.m., Cardwell’s family will be joined by Mayor David Briley, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Metro Councilmembers, elected officials and community leaders to receive the arrival and placement of Cardwell’s casket,

“A native Nashvillian, Mr. Cardwell helped lead our city forward for 60 years. His steady presence and keen mind for finance were constants in Nashville’s progress, and his devotion to our community and its institutions was unmatched,” said a statement from Briley’s office,

Cardwell, a veteran of the United States Navy, will have his casket draped in an American flag. He will lie in state on the second floor of the Courthouse outside the David Scobey Council Chamber.

The public may pay their respects until 6 p.m. but will need to pass through the Courthouse’s regular security.