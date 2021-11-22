NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Carbon monoxide detectors are not hard to find. You can buy them at a hardware store for $30, but News4 has learned not all short term rentals are required to have them and the rules change depending on where you go. Donna and Chuck Dunn are tourists in Nashville this week, and soon they'll be jet setting off somewhere else.
"We're going to Vermont in January. We're going to Jamaica in April," said Donna Dunn. As for what they search for in a short term rental: "Space, enough bedrooms, and proximity, and cost," Donna Dunn said. Carbon Monoxide detectors were not on their list, but experts told News4, they should be.
"Carbon Monoxide is the silent killer," Kevin Walters, the Communications Director for the Tennessee Department for Commerce and Insurance said.
It's a colorless, odorless gas that comes from things like grills, heaters and generators. When it comes to short term rentals, the laws change depending on which county or city you're in, even the type of building. If it's an apartment building and it was built under commercial codes, that's different than if it was a home built under residential codes," said Walters.
VRBO said they expect their hosts to have them. AirBnB said Carbon Monoxide Detectors are encouraged, and they have a program where their hosts can get one for free. Both companies said when searching for a rental, you can also see if a Carbon Monoxide detector is listed as an amenity or safety feature. "It's incumbent on consumers to ask questions and to interact as best you can with who owns that property," Walters said.
Walters said when you get to your rental, check the batteries and make sure they're working. If there isn't a detector, buy or bring your own. "Oh, it absolutely could make the difference between life and death," said Walters.
That's what the Dunns now plan to do. "I would definitely bring a Carbon Monoxide detector and an fire extinguisher when we do go. I just learned this, so thank you," Walters said. Safety experts also said, identify all of the fire escape routes for your short term rental because when you stay somewhere new, you're not as familiar with the layout.
Walters said, devise a fire escape plan and share it with whoever is staying in the rental.
