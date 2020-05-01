NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A caravan on Friday morning will honor the work of essential workers.
Several labor and community groups will assemble for a parade through several sites in support of workers in the following industries:
- construction
- hospitality
- grocery
- healthcare
- warehouse
- distributors
The caravan is not only celebrating the work of these frontline heroes, but it is protesting the “dangerous conditions many laborers are being forced to endure day in and day out during this crisis.”
The groups are fighting for more PPE, more hygienic workplaces, and better social distancing practices.
The caravan will start at 9:45 a.m. from the area near the Woodbine United Methodist Church on Nolensville Pike and go to the following locations:
- Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center, 305 Korean Veterans Blvd, around 10 a.m.
- Construction Site Fifth + Broadway around 10:15-10:30 a.m.
- Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, 623 Union St, around 10:35-10:45 a.m.
- Whole Foods Market, 1202 Broadway, 10:55 to 11 a.m.
- Nashville General Hospital, 1818 Albion St, around 11:10 to 11:20 a.m.
- Blessed Babies Learning Academy, 1033 Jefferson St, Nashville, around 11:20 to 11:30 a.m.
The caravan will end at the Woodbine United Methodist Church Woodbine United for a closing rally around 11:50 a.m. to noon.
