NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the winter weather gone, Middle Tennessee's car washes were busy on Monday.
Hundreds of drivers were washing off their cars at White Bridge Auto Wash on Monday. Paul Budslick said, knowing this surge was coming, he said he made sure to be fully staffed to start the week.
However, washing the car is important to get all of that salt off of the vehicle as soon as possible. Drivers don't want salt on their cars because it's abrasive, and if someone rubs against it, it can cause scratches. It can also cause premature rust, which can cause things like mufflers to fail.
"I would also suggest anybody that's going to get a car wash in the next week or so," Budslick said. "To get a wash with an under carriage that's going to spray underneath the car and help remove all that corrosive salt from the undercarriage."
