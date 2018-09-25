People in Nashville are finishing their workouts to find their cars missing.
Police have released surveillance pictures of the car thief they say is making his way through local gyms.
Since July at least ten cars have been taken from area gyms. Police say the suspect is taking keys from cubbies and lockers and then stealing the cars.
Five cars were taken from the YMCA downtown on Church Street. Two cars were taken from the YMCA on Gallatin Pike and another car was taken from the YMCA Green Hills location. Police say they believe the same guy stole all of them and also took a car from the Planet Fitness on Murfreesboro Pike and another from the Nolensville Pike location.
“It definitely makes me a little nervous,” YMCA member Hannah Lee said. “I already get a little nervous parking downtown.”
Police say nine of the ten cars stolen have been recovered.
Planet Fitness tells News 4 they’re working with police, adding “we take this matter very seriously and the safety and security of our members and employees is our top priority”.
The YMCA sent a notice about the recent crime spree to its members. YMCA facilities also have “park smart” signs posted, and extra cameras have been added at the downtown location to track the cars coming in and out.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
