Eden Carlock lives at an apartment complex in Madison. She woke up Tuesday morning to find her yellow 2013 Dodge Dart gone.
Police found it, and a private company ended up towing it to their lot where it will be tested for finger prints. Now, Carlock is being told she has to pay $200 for the tow fee and if she doesn't pick up the car within 24 hours, she has to pay more for every day it's there.
Carlock has insurance, but they're saying they're not covering it.
"I just cant tell you how much I've cried this week, just the stress of everything, and you don't ever get up for work and your car be gone and you don't know what you're going to do, and then to be told, you know, yeah, you're the victim, but guess what, you still have to pay for all of this, it kind of broke my heart because I'm like I just want my car back..."
Well just as we were doing that interview, something amazing happened. One of Carlock's neighbors, Kimberly Parrish, came up with her two young girls.
Turns out she's a single mom, a metro teacher, who had her own car stolen the same night. She heard what happened to Carlock on social media.
"My mom and I are going to split to have your car taken out of the impound lot," said Parrish.
"Thank you," cried Carlock.
"You're welcome, that's what neighbors are for, that's what we do..." said Parrish.
Parrish said she will go with Carlock to pick up her car as soon as it's ready, so Carlock can get back to work.
Meanwhile, Parrish is still without her stolen car, the people who stole it crashed it into a ditch and it can no longer be driven.
