CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A car slammed into a home in Cheatham County, causing both the vehicle and home to go up in flames.
Police said the driver of the vehicle went off the road in the area of Petway Road and Bucksnort Drive around 8:30 p.m.
The car hit a nearby home, catching both on fire.
A police officer happened to be on patrol nearby and pulled the driver out of the burning car.
Meanwhile, a family was in the room of the house impacted by the burning car.
Investigators said the father grabbed his young son out of the burning room and rushed to safety.
The car driver suffered severe burns on his upper body and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
