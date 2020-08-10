SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to repair a telephone pole that was hit in a rollover crash overnight Monday in Smyrna.
Smyrna Fire Department says the crash happened around 3 a.m. on North Lowry Street at Sam Hager Street. They did not say if the driver was injured.
North Lowry Street will be down to one lane for several hours until the pole is replaced.
Fire officials are urging drivers to take another route.
