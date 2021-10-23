NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A shooting between two vehicles in West Nashville Friday night has left one person dead and police looking for the shooter.
Metro Police said a Nissan pickup truck and a Hyundai Sonata were racing on Charlotte Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when someone in the truck opened fire on the Sonata.
The driver of the Sonata, identified as Miguel Ontiveros III, was hit by the gunfire, causing him to crash, according to the police statement. Ontiveros, age 23, died from his wounds.
Police said the truck also crashed before fleeing the scene and continuing onto I-40.
Officers found the truck abandoned off I-40, near the I-440 interchange. Both vehicles have been taken to the MNPD Crime Lab for processing.
Metro's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.