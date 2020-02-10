People attending services at the Light Mission Pentecostal Church on West Trinity Lane, heard a loud book, as the pastor was delivering his sermon on Sunday, turns out a car went through the building.
As of Monday afternoon, the car had not been removed from the building, because that part of the church would collapse. A driver veered off Trinity Lane, into the church parking lot, he hit two parked cars, slamming one of the cars into the church building.
Call it fate of luck, the pastor was delivering his sermon, when the car came crashing through the church, the car landed a few inches from the pastor’s desk, the room is a total loss.
Esaie Ndemeye, was sitting in the front row of the church, he says, the pastor didn't miss a beat with his next words.
"He said, calm down, just calm down," said Ndemeye.
While a News4 crew was inside the church, Ndemeye and other church members saw big cracks in the wall and ceiling church services have been cancelled this Sunday, because the building is too unstable.
There were one-hundred people attending services when the crash happened, while no one was injured, Ndemeye says, if the car took a different path, or crashed minutes later into the church, it could have been disastrous.
"A hundred people were inside the building, next to the office, a kid’s room next to that, they were having Sunday services, and it would have been even worse, if people were leaving the church," said Ndemeye.
