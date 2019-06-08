NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person was transported to the hospital after a serious collision on Highway 70 near One Bellevue Place shopping mall.
The wreck happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
Three vehicles were involved in the wreck. One of the cars, a white SUV, flipped and landed on its roof.
At least one person from the white SUV was taken to the hospital, according to officials on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
