A car manufacturer helped Nashville police track a car and stop it with the thief inside.
According to the arrest affidavit for Alex Oldham, he jumped out of the moving car, he was driving on I-65, after it was remotely powered down by the car’s manufacturer because it was stolen.
“We have done quite a lot of stolen vehicle recoveries,” director of digital business planning and connected operations for Hyundai, Manish Mehrotra said. “On average I would say we get a few hundred each year.”
Mehrotra says the stolen Santa Fe has Blue Link technology. The system allows the company to track stolen cars for police, which helped them find Oldham, and also helped officers when Oldham refused to pull over.
“The police can then ask us to send a signal to slow down the vehicle, and then in some cases they can even ask us to immobilize, where once the vehicle is shut off it will not start,” Mehrotra said.
Nick Formosa, owner of All Out Towing uses a different tracking system to monitor his trucks.
“I could pinpoint exactly where any of them are, at any time,” Formosa said.
He’s personally seen the influx in stolen cars around the city.
“We have experienced an uptick in calls on car thefts in the local area,” Formosa said. “Metro PD investigators calling us seeing if the car could be located at our lot.”
Formosa says investigators call about once a week and car owners even more often.
“Just individuals themselves, usually about once a day looking for their car,” Formosa said.
From the beginning of the year to the first week in March, 649 cars have been stolen in Nashville, that’s about 65 each week.
Although technology is helping, owners can do more to keep it from happening.
“Always lock them up,” Formosa said. “Don’t leave your keys in your car,”
Oldham was ultimately captured with the help of a K-9 after a brief chase with police.
According to the arrest affidavit Oldham has the key to the stolen car in his pocket along with marijuana. Heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine was also found in the stolen car.
