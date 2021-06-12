NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A vehicle has been identified that was involved in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday morning.
A 55-year-old Nashville man was struck and killed around 5:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Haywood Lane.
The blue car, believed to be a Hyundai, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the man on the side of the road.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact police at 615-862-8600.
