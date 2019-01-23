NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a car crash early Wednesday to find the vehicle crushed by a train.
Police say the driver lost control of her vehicle around 3 a.m. and ran her car into a ditch by the railroad track on Scott and Douglas Avenue in East Nashville.
Authorities say the car was stuck by the track and the driver could hear the train coming.
She then got out of her car and called 911.
According to police, the train didn't have time to slow down and the car was crushed.
No one was hurt.
The woman is currently under investigation of a DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.