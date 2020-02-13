Cleeces Ferry Boat Ramp

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police and fire responded to the call a vehicle in the river.

When crews arrived, they found an individual near the Cleeces Ferry boat ramp in West Nashville, and a vehicle visible in the river.

It was determined that no one was in the vehicle, and the circumstances around how the vehicle came to be in the river is under investigation.

 

